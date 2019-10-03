October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and dogs at the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter can now be adopted at half the cost, Paula Taylor, the Kurth Memorial’s assistant director, said.
The cost to adopt a dog usually is $60, but for the month of October anyone can adopt a dog for $30, Taylor said. New owners will still have to pay for the microchip, which is an additional $10.99 per animal and is not being discounted, she said.
“The seniors or returns are $15, or any animal that has been spayed or neutered already are also $15,” she said. “That goes on all month.”
They do this event every year in line with the National Adopt a Shelter Dog movement, she said. It has usually been successful in improving adoption rates across the board, she said.
“It’s just to get them out during certain seasons,” she said. “Summer is our biggest influx, so when the fall comes around, we’re just trying to get that influx down.”
It is a good way to bring people in and help them connect people with the animals, she said.
Andrea Sanders came from Milam to look at Peanut, a young, cream-colored heeler. She saw him online and knew she wanted to come meet him, she said.
“We brought our other dog, she is terrible,” she said. “We brought her to see if they’ll get along, and I think they will.”
Sanders said she had been looking for a heeler. She had a heeler a few years ago that was best friends with her current dog and she wanted to find another that would fill that gap, since her old one passed away.
“We were looking for probably about eight months for a young male,” she said. “We just wanted a good match for her.”
