The Pines Presents announced eight unique performances coming to Lufkin for the 2020 season.
“I am most excited about the range and the depth of the performances,” Jennifer Allen, the Angelina Arts Alliance director, said. “And the kinds of artists we’re bringing to Lufkin. This is a season that will literally appeal to all ages and all demographics.”
Farewell Angelina starts the season off on Jan. 18. They are an all-female country group that were named one of Rolling Stone’s “New Artists You Need to Know.” Tickets range from $20-$30.
“We Shall Overcome,” A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featuring Damien Sneed, will come Feb. 6. This show will present a variety of music generated by civil rights activists combined with the spoken word of Dr. King. Tickets range from $30-$40.
Doolin’ will hit the stage March 21 — the week of St. Patrick’s Day. They’re a Celtic band from France that combines traditional Irish music with other genres. Tickets range from $20-$30.
Ranky Tanky is set for April 21. This band brings Gullah Music together with gospel, funk and R&B. Tickets range from $25-$35.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass band is coming on Sept. 24. This traditional big brass band is internationally celebrated for their take on the classic genre. Tickets range from $30-$40.
The Quebe Sisters will return to Lufkin on Oct. 10. The three sisters are Texas natives who showcase traditional western swing and Americana using three fiddles. Tickets range from $15-$25.
The Winter Dance Party is coming on Nov. 7. This is a recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper’s final tour with hits from the 1950s. This tribute is endorsed by Holly’s widow, Maria Elena Holly. Tickets range from $35-$45.
To celebrate Christmas, the 3 Redneck Tenors: Christmas Spec-Tac-Yule-Ar! Are set to come on Dec. 10. The Pines described this band as “NASCAR meets Opera.” Tickets range from $25-$35.
“I hope you are all as excited about this season as we are,” Allen said. “We’ve done our very best to put together a season that is truly representative of the community that we live in.”
