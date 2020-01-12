A Lufkin man was transported to a Houston hospital for surgery on his leg after being shot by an unknown assailant at his home in the 400 block of Linden Street around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to Lufkin Police public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
“We don’t believe the injury to be life-threatening,” she said. “He was conscious, alert and talking at the hospital.”
The man reportedly answered a knock at his door when an unknown black male wearing a hoodie stepped out from around the corner of the home and began firing shots at him, according to Lufkin Police Lt. David Young. The victim was grazed by a bullet on his arm and shot directly in his leg, leaving him with “substantial injuries.”
The shooter had not yet been apprehended Sunday afternoon.
The victim said he did not know the assailant or the cause behind the shooting, according to Young.
