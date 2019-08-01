Lufkin ISD girls from sixth to 12th grade gathered for a day of team building in businesses around Lufkin.
Girls coordinator Jerri Boyd said Lady Pack Olympic Day was designed to build camaraderie, to encourage team bonding, and to develop pride within the program across the board with all sports.
“It’s the one time where tennis and basketball girls get to meet, that all sports get to hang out with each other,” Boyd said.
The athletes meet on the Lufkin ISD campus and then head out to FITT Life Ninja Gym for obstacle courses, CrossFit Lufkin for strength training and then LiveWell Athletic Club for swimming.
Senior basketball player Anyia Cottrell said it was exciting to try new things like the ninja gym, even if there were some difficult obstacles.
“Everybody coming together and motivating each other is the best,” Anyia said. “The gym is exciting, a different environment.”
Head girls basketball coach Sadale Lamb said bringing the athletes together to work through problems with people they don’t know well helps build character and self esteem.
“It brings the girls together where they can have fun,” Lamb said. “Some of the girls never work with each other because they don’t play the same sport, so it kind of brings a unity factor throughout the seasons.”
Junior volleyball player Vicky Concha said last year’s Lady Pack Olympic Day was awesome.
“It’s been really great since there’s girls from different sports, and you’re able to communicate well with them,” Vicky said. “We’re just basically a big ol’ family.”
Swimming at LiveWell Athletic Club was Vicky’s favorite part of the event last year because it was a more free and relaxing part of the day. However, she said the ninja gym was pretty great, even though it was difficult.
“It was good to have teammates who supported me,” Vicky said.
This was sixth-grade volleyball player Layla Bergman’s first time attending a Lady Pack Olympic Day, and she said she loved it.
“I think it’s very fun,” Layla said. “I enjoy getting to experience the ninja gym and working with the older girls. I’m excited to get with my team and play together again this year.”
Senior track athlete/drill team officer Alyssa Nunn said the day was a chance for the athletes to both get out of their individual boxes for sports and meet the younger generation of athletes.
“It was really fun last year, but we didn’t have the little kids, just high school,” Alyssa said. “It was a good chance for us to connect throughout all sports and to meet the upcoming girls. They kind of are our future, so it was a good chance to connect with them and be Lufkin Lady Pack.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.