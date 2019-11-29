While many East Texans spent their Thanksgiving holiday at home with their families or traveling out of town, some made the choice to spend hours making food for those in need.
“My goal is to make this a community event where it’s not just about one person, one agency, it’s about the community coming together to help solve a problem that’s rampant in Lufkin,” Greg Sims said.
For the third year, Sims hosted a Thanksgiving Day feast for all at Lufkin’s Kiwanis Park. He said that while it is for people who don’t have the means or a home for Thanksgiving, it’s also for anyone who needs a place to be or people to be around during the holidays.
“We have a large homeless population in Lufkin, but at the same time, I don’t want it to be about those who don’t have a place to live,” he said. “I want it to be about those elderly who don’t have a place to go, those people who are new to town sitting at home eating a TV dinner.
“I want this to be a place where people can come together and not just have a Thanksgiving meal but meet with other people, talk and celebrate the holiday without being home by themselves.”
This was Teresa Crowson’s first time to volunteer with Sims on Thanksgiving, and she said she is coming back every year from here on out.
“It’s a blessing,” Crowson said. “There’s so many people, I mean, there’s not been a big turn out, but God has put me here to touch somebody’s heart. We were able to do that.”
The congregation at First United Methodist Church also held a feed for the community. Elsa Newton and Amber Jackson brought their kids to enjoy a meal together.
“I want sweet potatoes; sweet potatoes are awesome,” 7-year-old McTavish Raymond Jr. said as a church member put some potatoes on his plate. “Oh, a little more, please.”
“I love the corn and mashed potatoes, but I’m ready for the pumpkin pie,” 7-year-old Kenya Hadnot said.
Newton said the family is thankful for the meal because they couldn’t afford it this year.
“We are thankful for getting up blessed to see another day and thankful for this meal,” she said. “This is a great day to enjoy everybody together.”
The church also delivered more than 450 meals to people in the community. John Brink was one of more than 100 volunteers who woke up in the wee hours of the morning to cook 39 turkeys and many sides.
“I’ve probably been doing this about 15 years now,” Brink said. “I love to cook. I always wanted a restaurant, so this gives me my restaurant fix.”
Brink said he believes it is his duty to serve, which is why he wakes up at 3:30 a.m. to fix food while most people are at home with their families.
“There’s a lot of need out there,” he said.
June Gentry, executive director of Godtel Ministries in Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Livingston, led a devotional based on 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 before the meal began at Godtel in Lufkin.
“Being thankful is a choice, just like smiling — you can choose to frown, you can choose to smile, even when you’re hurting,” Gentry said. “We should be thankful for the good things, and we should be thankful for the bad things in life.
“It’s a hard choice, but you can do it. God doesn’t ask us to feel thankful; he asks us to be thankful.”
Five-year-old Levi Aycock was in charge of distributing the rolls. He would ask each person, “One or two?”
“It’s nice to make people smile with rolls,” Levi said.
Christina Scott and her family enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal together at Godtel. She said the family was grateful.
“This is a great blessing to have me and all my kids together sharing a great meal with different people somewhere warm, nice and safe,” Scott said.
Members of the Masonic Genesis Lodge No. 2 and the Eastern Star Guiding Light Chapter 7 gathered at Brandon Park to celebrate together and feed those in need. Latisha Wells said she and her family spend their Thanksgiving together at the park every year.
“We like to come out and see other people who can’t afford or are less fortunate have meals,” Wells said. “This is our family. We live in this community, so it’s like we’re all a big happy family.”
Wells’ children, 18-year-old Amilyun and 14-year-old Christopher, said they love that their family makes this a tradition every year.
“I love being here and helping everybody who’s less fortunate and giving back to the community,” Amilyun said. “It’s amazing. It’s changed my perspective a lot.”
“It’s a good experience and it’s comforting because I get to enjoy the people I’m around but also get to help other people and talk to them and see how they’re doing in their lives, too,” Christopher said. “I feel like the way we celebrate is not just good for ourselves but good for other people.”
Sometimes it just takes a smile to better someone’s day, Christopher said.
