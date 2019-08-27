The Lufkin City Council recently approved the first reading of the allocation of revenue from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund recommended by the Hotel Occupancy Tax Board for the 2019-20 annual budget.
The HOT Board was created in February after it was realized that when the Lufkin City Council approved the Hotel Occupancy Tax in 1974, it did not establish an entity to oversee the distribution of HOT funds.
“We discovered that in the allocations in the past, we were not following state law properly, and there was no reporting being done,” city manager Keith Wright said. “Once we discovered that, we established a HOT Board and a funding process in accordance with state law.
“Now each one of these entities that applied had a fair application process, where people were left out in the past.”
The proposed allocations include:
$151,758 to the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center
$41,500 to the Angelina Arts Alliance
$39,000 to the Texas Forestry Museum
$20,000 to the Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau
$10,000 to the Marine Corps League
$2,500 to the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce
$2,500 to the Angelina County Fair Board
The board allocates funds based on two state-required criteria. The first criteria is that every expenditure must directly enhance or promote tourism in the convention center and hotel industry.
“Everybody filled out an application and submitted it to the board, and the board weighed their impact they thought they would have on placing heads in beds, directly related to the hotel/motel industry, and funds were weighted accordingly,” Wright said.
The second criteria is that every expenditure must clearly fit into one of nine categories:
Funding the establishment, improvement or maintenance of a convention center or visitor information center
Paying the administrative costs for facilitating convention registration
Paying for advertising, solicitations and promotions that attract tourists and convention delegates to the city or its vicinity
Expenditures that promote the arts
Funding historical restoration or preservation programs
Funding certain expenses, including promotional expenses, directly related to a sporting event in which the majority of participants are tourists who substantially increase economic activity at hotels and motels within the municipality or its vicinity
Funding the enhancement or upgrading of existing sports facilities or sports fields for certain municipalities (this does not apply to Lufkin)
Funding transportation systems for tourists
Signage directing tourists to sights and attractions that are visited frequently by hotel guests in the municipality.
“The expo center would fall under criteria one because they do directly impact the hotel/motel industry, tourism and convention, and then under criteria two, item one: ‘Funding the establishment, improvement or maintenance of a convention center or visitor information center,’ they’re basically a convention-type center, so that’s the way the board considered them in the funding of the expo center,” Wright said.
The board is made up of seven members: three city council members and four active members of the community selected by the city council. Members of the board will have two-year terms.
The members of the HOT Board include Mark Hicks, Rocky Thigpen, Guessippina Bonner, Tara Watson-Watkins, Chris Carraway, Daren Hamaker and Amanda Crocker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.