The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office charged Cedarrius Blake, 20, with murder on Dec. 26, 2017, two days after the shooting death of Tresten Gray, 26. Blake appeared before state District Judge Paul White to plead guilty on Wednesday.
His sentencing will be determined at a later date at the hands of a jury. The punishment range for Blake’s charge is five to 99 years or life in prison.
Blake confirmed to White that he was mentally competent in his actions the day of Gray’s death after some hesitation, then added there may have been other mitigating factors on his mental state that day. White also made certain Blake understood the consequences of making the guilty plea before accepting it.
Attorney Ryan Deaton is representing Blake in his case. Assistant District Attorney Amber Bewley represented the state. White said he plans to have Blake’s punishment trial held in February of 2020.
Authorities found Blake shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 200 block of Tripletree Road on Dec. 24, 2017. She was taken to an area hospital and later determined to be dead.
Deputies interviewed numerous people during their investigation, including Blake. One unidentified witness later said Blake had allegedly confessed to the crime in front of multiple people.
An Angelina County grand jury handed up an indictment on Blake’s murder charge in May of 2018.
Blake remains in custody on the murder charge, as well as for two unrelated charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
