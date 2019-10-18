Lufkin school trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price of $208.14 for construction of a multipurpose facility at the high school.
Construction manager Stephen Berry with Berry & Clay Construction recommended the price to the board.
During a work session on Tuesday, Berry told trustees the anticipated price was $215 per square foot. However, because multiple bids came in the price came out to $208.14.
“The motion carries unanimously,” board president Scott Skelton said. “Let’s turn some dirt.”
The original square footage for the multipurpose facility was 45,000, but the current total is 65,200 square feet. Berry said that after he spoke with those who would be using it, the additional space was determined necessary to properly serve students.
“The building is actually 20,000 square feet bigger than the bond, but that was more or less because we added an auxiliary gym to the back and we increased it so we could have cross court,” Berry said. “These were all things that the district as a group felt was best for the overall use of the facility.”
Trustees also held a public hearing on the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas grade.
“The purpose of FIRST is to make sure that we have a lot of integrity in our financial management practices, and if we have a bad grade on any of our indicators, it gives us something to improve upon,” chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum said.
The district was given an A rating and a grade of 100% based on 15 indicators.
“These financial measurements and ratios and other indicators were established by the commissioner of education,” Bynum said. “They grade the data we send into them and come up with our scores.”
The board also voted to approve Superintendent Lynn Torres’ contract another year — 2022, and recognized three students for academic excellence.
Senior Alex Hill earned the title of commended in the National Merit Scholarship Program along with 34,000 students out of more than 1.6 million students across the nation.
Hilda Cuello Gonzalez and Cy Murphy earned recognition in the National Hispanic Recognition program with 5,000 other students out of 400,000 Hispanic/Latino students.
“It’s always great to have our best and brightest here with us,” Skelton said. “Parents know a great SAT score is the way to a great scholarship in the future.”
Torres also updated trustees on the district’s attempts to stay current on all of the updates related to House Bill 3. Members of the district have been following the updates via weekly webinars hosted by the Texas Education Agency.
“We are vigorously meeting with the different campuses and groups to comply with those things and will be bringing you some new information about your requirements to set goals and benchmarks for us in reading, math and college and career readiness,” Torres said.
