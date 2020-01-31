A man stole multiple electronics items from Target Wednesday afternoon.
Lufkin police responded to the local store after a report of theft that occurred between noon and 1:35 p.m., the LPD incident report states.
A black male entered the store and placed multiple doorbells and routers in a buggy, then exited through the north fire exit without purchasing the merchandise, the theft report states.
After leaving the store, the suspect walked to Office Depot and put the stolen goods into a silver Buick Rendezvous that pulled up next to him, the report states. The suspect then got into the passenger seat and the vehicle left the parking lot.
Target representatives were working on getting a full list of stolen items and their total value at the time the report was filed. LPD’s incident report estimates the theft to have a cost total between $750 and $2,500.
