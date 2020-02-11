Hudson High School teacher James Dillon English was arrested for improper relationship between educator/student and indecency with a child, both second degree felonies.
An arrest affidavit from Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Donnie Puckett stated English engaged in multiple sexual relations with a student in November and December 2019.
An investigation began when Hudson ISD police received information from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office about a juvenile female student. Family members brought forward the girl's phone, which had communication with English on it "in many different forms and at all hours of the day and night."
This was English's second year at Hudson High School teaching math. Superintendent Donny Webb said the investigation began after the district was alerted about a possible relationship.
"A thorough investigation pursued following the teacher's failure to follow district policy regarding social media and contact with students," Webb said. "District staff must disclose any electronic communication with individual students that are not family members."
The student said they had been physical at school, at church (where English was the youth pastor) and on the church bus.
English provided a written statement admitting to the relationship to the Hudson ISD police.
"James English did indeed confirm the specific allegations against him," Webb said. "Mr. English immediately resigned his position with Hudson ISD on Feb. 6, and the case was turned over to the Hudson ISD Police Department, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency's Department of Investigations."
English is currently still in the Angelina County Jail as of 2:30 p.m. with a $30,000 bond.
"Regardless of the extensive training on this subject and safety measures, including social media policies, people make very poor choices," Webb said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, families and other students affected, as well as our affected staff members.
"Hudson ISD's mission is to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff members. I am proud of the quick response of our administrative team and the Hudson ISD Police Department."
An email was sent alerting parents to the arrest Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.