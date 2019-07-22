LiveWell Athletic Club hosts a summer camp filled with activities for students in East Texas.
“We keep the kids as active as we can so that they’re not just sitting around bored,” camp director Heather Mount said. “We send them home covered in dirt because they love playing outside.”
The students spend loads of time in the pool, and they play games on the tennis courts, get competitive in the gaga ball pit, slide down the zipline and more.
Twelve-year-old Melissa Hernandez has attended the camp for six years. She said her favorite part about the camp was laser tag, but it’s the staff and the friends she makes along the way that keep her there.
“There’s so many nice counselors and friendly people here,” Melissa said.
This year Melissa and her friend 11-year-old Jadyn Garcia found out that they liked wall ball — a game designed around throwing a ball at a wall, catching it and trying not to get out.
“It looks like if you get hit with that ball, it’s going to hurt,” Melissa said.
“And it does hurt,” Jadyn said. “But it’s still fun.”
The pool captivated 7-year-old Jemiah Mathews, 6-year-old Eva Kissinger and 7-year-old Faven Drone. They were inseparable as they jumped into the water over and over again, making up their own games as they went along.
“Watch us! Watch us!” Faven would shout.
“I like going in the dive ball and jumping in the water,” Eva said right before demonstrating for whoever would watch.
Ten-year-old Balistir McCain also enjoyed the pool time.
“You can do whatever you want and relax with friends while swimming,” she said.
The kids also got a chance to explore nature out at the adventure area. The camp counselors set up a zipline, bouncy houses and let the kids have their own fun on the playground, gaga ball pit and in the woods area nearby.
“They have wild imaginations,” Mount said. “They’ve built little trails in the adventure area, and it’s fun to watch them.”
Ten-year-old Adelyn Hodges said she was surprised that she enjoyed the woods.
“I didn’t think all these trees would be fun because there would be bugs everywhere,” she said. “But it was actually fun.”
She also said she enjoyed fishing with a friend.
Jace Mahan, a student at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, spent this summer as a counselor for the seventh time.
“My brother worked here before me,” Mahan said. “I worked here every summer throughout high school and college. I just kept coming back.”
With a friendly environment provided by the staff and the fun of being around the kids, Mahan said he has enjoyed every year he’s spent working with the camp. He said he loves that this camp encourages kids to get off video games and to be active.
“This camp gets them outside, where they should be, during the summer,” Mahan said.
The LiveWell Athletic Club summer camp continues until Aug. 9. To register, pick up a packet at the club at 1616 Tulane Drive. For more information, call 639-5483.
