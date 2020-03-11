With his reelection secured, Sheriff Greg Sanches is looking toward the future for the sheriff’s office.
“Thanks to all the voter’s support and confidence in the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Sanches defeated challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free during the Republican primary election on March 3. Because there is no Democrat candidate running for the position, Sanches will begin a new four-year term as sheriff on Jan. 1, 2021.
Sanches said higher salaries for his deputies remains a priority for his department. He has been seeking a raise for county deputies for several years so that they may be paid a more competitive salary.
“One of our goals still in the future is to get the salaries up for the deputies so we can attract and retain,” Sanches said. “We can try to be much more competitive with other agencies.”
He said improvements to technology and resources are in the works, such as updated software for patrol unit communications.
These improvements are underway and will be implemented over time, he said. With it, deputies and dispatchers will be able to communicate through call and text messages, as well as send images using the system. It also has GPS and location services.
“With this new system the deputies will be able to communicate back and forth through the computer to dispatch,” Sanches said. “It’s going to improve the reporting for the sheriff’s office.”
Body cameras are another improvement Sanches hopes to pursue.
“We’ve been working on several grants for the body cameras,” he said. “We’re going to still continue working on that to get those and the hardware that comes with it.”
The commissioners court recently approved an additional deputy for Sanches, who said he intends to put that officer to use in the southern end of the county.
“We did get an increase in manpower and we’re going to put another deputy on the south end,” he said. “That will cover Huntington and Zavalla. That will put more patrol in that area and better response for the area, and help the north end deputies so they won’t have to travel as much.”
Following the campaign and election cycle, Sanches said he is also looking into changes for social media presence and policies.
Both Holley and Free included a focus on tackling drugs in their platform. Sanches said he hopes to get another deputy on the narcotics team moving forward, and is open to new ideas for taking on drugs in the county.
“We’re hoping to get one more narcotic deputy this summer budget,” he said. “I’d also like to add that our narcotic deputy works with our sergeant and lieutenant, they assist in his investigations. We work very well with federal agents. From the year 2104 we’ve had 49 federal sentencing arrests that resulted in a total of at least 350 years combined in prison for those charged.
“We’re doing a good job, our numbers are good on a state and federal level of narcotic arrests. We’re looking on other ideas for tackling drug enforcement as well.”
