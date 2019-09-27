Since sometime around the early 1900s, homemade mums have been a staple at homecoming games across Texas and much of the South.
The tradition can be traced back to the first homecoming at Baylor University, and early-day mums were made of real chrysanthemums backed with ribbons. Eventually, the real flowers were exchanged for silk so they could be kept as a keepsake.
Now the tradition has grown into a community staple, especially in Angelina County.
“I’ve met a few friends from other states through baseball — my son plays — and they were like what is that?” Chan Lane said. “In Texas it’s a huge thing. It’s a tradition, something you can embrace, especially here. We’ve been in Kingwood for the past five years, and it’s not as crazy as it is (in Lufkin).”
Lane started out making the mums for herself when in high school.
“My grandmother and I were always so crafty, so we decided just to make it ourselves,” she said. “It was always fun for us. I started doing it now as a business just for fun, nothing big.”
In fact, she probably makes a little less money than she should because she wants the mum to be perfect for the person, Lane said.
“Your mum is your expression of you,” she said. “It says who you are.”
Lane purchases much of her supplies from Grizzly’s, a 40-plus-year-old store in Lufkin specializing in all things crafty. The mums they make are custom — students come into the store, pick out their favorite ribbons and other details to make their mums and garters special.
Owner Sharon Adams and her team always ask questions about the person a mum or a garter is for.
This season they had a student who was into autotech and loves working on his red Dodge pickup truck, so they are working on incorporating that theme into his garter.
Another student was buying a garter for her boyfriend, and she couldn’t quite think of anything he loved except for hamburgers. It just so happened that Adams had a yo-yo shaped like a hamburger, so they made that the center of his garter, and they said he loved it.
“I try to make things that do something,” Adams said. “Things that are not just dust collectors, they mean something.”
The busy season for mums starts right about the time school starts up until September, when most homecomings take place. This year, Adams had to cap orders at 130 because they only have a team of four working together.
Karen Cormier works part-time assembling the mums. She starts with a backing of plain ribbon, and then they add all of the special details, ending with Adams attaching the final piece — the flower.
“I’ve always been a crafter,” Cormier said. “I’ve crafted for some 30 years. … Once a crafter, always a crafter. I come in and help whenever it’s busy. I enjoy doing it, and I enjoy the people. It’s an expression of us, I suppose, because each one of us do a different thing.”
When Adams first started, she was making the mums out of her house. As the students would order the mums, they would sign the walls, door frames, curtains — you name it — in her house. When they moved into their business, the students started to sign the counter, and it has grown from there.
