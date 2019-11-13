Angelina County Commissioners approved a grant on Tuesday that will create two new positions in the district attorney’s office.
The DA’s office will receive grant funding from the Violence Against Women’s Act to create positions for a new assistant district attorney and investigator. The county will have to match about $50,000 to cover the employee benefits.
The grant was first proposed at the Oct. 28 meeting, after the 2020 budget was approved. Because the county had not budgeted the matching funds needed to move forward with the grant at that time, commissioners decided to create a special grant-based budget for the two positions and pull the matching funds from the 2020 contingency fund.
This means the DA’s office will have five new positions in 2020. Commissioners already had budgeted for three new positions in 2020. They will be hiring two ADAs, two investigators and a victim assistance coordinator — who will be paid using grant money from the Victims of Crime Act.
“That will go a long way toward getting our office to where it needs to be,” DA Joe Martin said.
In 2020 they will have eight lawyers, three investigators and six staff members — including the victim assistance coordinator, he said. To be fully staffed they would need nine lawyers, nine staff members and four investigators, he said.
Martin said his office pulls in 1,200 cases or more per year. They’re able to indict somewhere around 800 cases and take around 30 cases to trial, he said. More staff will ease much of the workload and allow them to better conduct cases and move through them faster, he said.
The grant positions are not guaranteed year-to-year but are based on whether the county uses the funds appropriately and those running the grant program agree, he said, adding that those lawyers will be hired with that understanding.
In other business, commissioners also:
■ Awarded Axley & Rode LLP a contract for professional auditing services for the 2019 fiscal year with renewal options for 2020-21.
■ Awarded the bid for timber standing and growing on four acres of land near the Angelina County Airport to Thomas Parker with Parker Service Tree Removal.
■ Approved a resolution to add Financial Northeastern Companies to the approved investors list.
■ Approved the amounts of mandatory payments from nonpublic hospitals in Angelina County to fund the Local Providers Participation Fund.
■ Approved an internal audit charter for Angelina County in order to promote better transparency, according to county auditor Janice Cordray.
■ Accepted a grant from the Texas Attorney General Office for the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service.
■ Adopted the 2020 employer contribution rate for the retirement benefit plan for county employees.
■ Appointed Pablo Torres, Roy Reyes and Taylor Commiato to the Angelina County Historical Commission.
■ Decided to opt out of a settlement group currently in litigation against 13 opioid-producing companies and move forward with their own case.
Approved the final plats for:
■ The Long Pines Subdivision phase 1 in Precinct 3.
■ The Robinson Lane-FM 2109 Subdivision in Precinct 3.
Approved budget transfers for:
■ The County Maintenance Department, $2,000 from repairs and maintenance to grounds upkeep.
■ The Information Technology Department, $1,000 from capital outlay to training.
■ Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, $350 from dues and publications, $500 from repairs and maintenance and $500 from printing and forms to office supplies.
■ Precinct 2 Constable, $800 from office supplies and $500 from repairs and maintenance of patrol equipment to supplies for patrol.
■ Precinct 3 Road and Bridge, $100 from culverts to training and $20,000 from carry-over to hard top roads.
■ Precinct 4 Road and Bridge, $10,000 from carry-over to parts and shop.
■ Juvenile Detention, $300 from grounds, $200 from office supplies, $334.66 from training and $2,000 also from training to have $834.66 go to supplies and $2,000 to food.
