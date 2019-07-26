The Deep East Texas Council of Governments has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation to help with construction of its new building at 1405 Kurth Drive in Lufkin.
“We had about a $181,000 gap in what we needed and what we had available (for construction),” executive director Lonnie Hunt said. “The Kurth Foundation has helped us narrow that gap, and we’re down now to where the amount of money we have available versus the amount we are going to spend on the building is about $81,000 difference.”
DETCOG was able to begin this project because Southside Bank gave them a guarantee of a loan if they should need it, but the goal all along has been to get the building completely funded, Hunt said.
The board is pleased with the work Timberland Constructors is doing, Hunt said.
“Work is progressing either on schedule or ahead of schedule,” Hunt said. “The building should be complete by the end of this year.”
The board also approved a $1.6 million purchase to revamp its 911 program. Hunt said this is a fairly routine upgrade replacing equipment on a three- to five-year schedule.
“Our 911 program is about to make a significant investment into replacement of equipment in the dispatch centers around Deep East Texas — replacing computers and software, renewing licensing and maintenance agreements, etc.,” Hunt said.
The board voted to discontinue a subsidy paid to employees who took the optional dependent health insurance coverage.
“When the subsidy was discontinued several years ago, the board approved grandfathering the existing employees who were receiving it,” Hunt said. “We still have 15 employees receiving it. This creates substantial extra work in our accounting department every month.”
In lieu of the subsidy, the 15 affected employees will receive a salary adjustment equal to 115% of the subsidy they receive. The additional 15 percent is meant to help offset additional withholding taxes they would have to pay on the raise, Hunt said.
The board also voted to dispose of all salvage or surplus furniture and equipment through donation, gifting, sale or disposal, depending on its worth. Hunt said the furniture is old and unused and has begun to pile up at the office.
“In addition to this furniture which we no longer use, when we move out of our building we will other furniture that we will need to dispose of,” Hunt said. “Most of it is also 15 years old or older and would not be worth moving into the new building.”
Allison Harbison was sworn in as DETCOG’s new board secretary. She will serve with president Bill Holder, president-elect Daryl Melton, vice president Roy Boldon and past president Daphne Session.
The DETCOG Public Safety Program is hosting two days of Disaster Recovery Training for local government officials and emergency management professionals on July 31 and Aug. 1 at the Jasper County Annex Building. The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service will teach this training.
The Governor’s Small Business Forum will be held at Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches and DETCOG’s next board meeting will be held at First Baptist Church in Groveton on Aug. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.