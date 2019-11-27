Angelina County Commissioners voted to relocate a portion of Bill Jones Road off Commercial Metals Company’s property.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy said TxDOT is taking away a bunch of the company’s frontage property while they are expanding U.S. Highway 59, so the company is buying the property next door.
Kennedy said the company is proposing the county relocate a portion of Bill Jones Road so they can rebuild on that section of their property. Several houses would be cut off from Bill Jones Road, so there will be another road built to connect the houses to the relocated portion.
“We worked out an agreement with CMC that calls for them to reconstruct this replacement road and dedicate it to Angelina County,” county attorney Cary Kirby said.
The commissioners also approved a request from the sheriff’s office to apply for a domestic marijuana eradication grant for the fiscal year 2020. Capt. Alton Lenderman said this is a grant they apply for every year to work with the Drug Enforcement Agency.
“The DEA does flyovers during the marijuana growing season looking for illegal grows over this area,” Lenderman said. “The grant pays for the pilot and the fuel. It’s a 100% DEA-funded grant. It just goes through us.”
The sheriff’s office would then provide manpower to respond to anything the DEA found, and they would provide someone to observe in the helicopter for assistance.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Appriss Inc. for the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service. Kirby said the service is something the county has participated in yearly for some time.
“This is a service where victims of certain crimes can sign up and receive notices as to proceedings going on in the courts having to do with the person who is charged with the crime of which they’re a victim,” Kirby said. “They can also get notices concerning people who are incarcerated.”
The commissioners also approved:
■ A preliminary plat to expand Rustic Pines Subdivision
■ An agreement with Lexis Nexis to provide Judge Joe Register with access to the Accurint for Government program with the subscription paid through the Angelina County Law Library Fund
■ An agreement with eHealth Screenings to provide blood screening services for the Angelina County Employees Wellness Program
■ Budget transfer for County Extension of $1,000 from rental/lease equipment to office supplies and $150 from utility electricity to dues and publications
■ Budget transfer for Road and Bridge, Precinct 4, of $10,000 from carry-over to gasoline and oil
