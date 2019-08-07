The Lufkin Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing a woman Wednesday afternoon with the help of a 3-year-old Yorkie/schnauzer mix.
Christopher Huitt, 36, of Lufkin, is charged with robbery. He remains at the Angelina County Jail on a $150,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
LPD’s report on Huitt’s arrest state a woman reported two men had shoved her to the ground behind HEB and stole $60 from her before fleeing on foot about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers arrived on the scene and began to search when they noticed Cooper, a Yorkie/schnauzer, in the area. He was wagging his tail and attempting to enter the thick brush nearby. One officer said he could tell someone was in the brush based on Cooper’s behavior, and credited him for locating Huitt.
Officers took Huitt into custody and the woman identified him as her attacker. Her money was not recovered however, and another suspect remains at large.
Before officers took Huitt to jail, he told them Cooper is his neighbor’s dog, and that he apparently followed Huitt when he left their neighborhood on foot earlier Wednesday.
The arrest report states this is Huitt’s second arrest in less than a week for robbery.
On Aug. 2, he is accused of taking a purse from a woman’s shoulder near First Baptist Church before fleeing on foot. Officers located him and took him into custody, then returned the woman’s purse and money to her. He also was found in possession of a laptop and digital camera that were reported stolen from Denum Moving Company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.