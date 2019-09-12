St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School held a special chapel service in honor of grandparents Wednesday morning.
The gymnasium was packed with grandparents, parents and students wearing their St. Cyprian’s red. The service was an alternation of scripture readings, presentations of praise and love from different grades and words from the Rev. Ralph Morgan.
One of the things Morgan spoke about was the importance of honoring grandparents, even if it isn’t explicitly stated in the Bible.
“If we wrote down all the things that Jesus did, we wouldn’t be able to put it in one book; we wouldn’t be able to put it in thousands of books,” Morgan said. “So there are special days set aside for grandparents and special friends to come and celebrate.”
Though not every student had a grandparent present, Morgan told the students they could still remember their grandparents and celebrate.
Head of School Sherry Durham recognized the grandparents who traveled the farthest to visit their grandkids, the grandparents who had attended the event the longest and the grandparents with the most grandkids attending St. Cyprian’s.
“I thank you for trusting us with your children, but I cannot tell you how much we also thank you for allowing us to spend the time with them each day, guiding their education and learning from them as much as they learn from us,” Durham said.
Abigail Soverns attended the service in her mother’s place. She videoed her daughter’s performance so her mother could still be a part of the experience.
“These events give us a chance to see some of the things they participate in at school,” Soverns said. “My mother will be so happy to see the video.”
Morgan ended the service with “Go in peace to love and serve the Lord,” and the students then had the chance to show their grandparents around their school.
Brittin Bostic showed his grandparents Robert and Becky Hardin all about his class and the work he is doing in it, enthusiastically counting to 10 in Spanish and flipping through his notebook.
Robert and Becky traveled around 200 miles for the event from their home in El Campo. Brittin is currently their only grandchild, but they have on more on the way.
“We love our children and our grandchildren,” Robert said. “They’re our life.”
“This is his first year (at St. Cyprian’s), so we’re excited to see how he’s going to be,” Becky said.
Robert said Brittin never liked school until he started at St. Cyprian’s.
“I’m really happy that they’re here with me,” Brittan said. “It’s cool to show them my classroom.”
