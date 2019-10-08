Forecasts show cooler temperatures throughout the week as a cold front moves through the area.
Today’s forecast is mostly sunny in the day and mostly clear at night, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office. The high today should be around 80 and the low is near 58. Wednesday is also expected to be a sunny day with a clear night, and a high around 85 and low near 70.
A mostly sunny day is forecast for Thursday coupled with a high around 88, however the night has a 30% chance of thunderstorms and a low around 66.
As Friday and the weekend roll in, the chance of thunderstorms will become more likely within the region.
“Strong to severe storms will be possible as a stronger cold front powers its way through the Four State Region on Friday,” a hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS Shreveport Office states. “At the present time, the severe weather threat will be highest across Southeast Oklahoma and extreme Northeast Texas. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats with this next system.”
In Angelina County, Friday’s forecast has a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the day and a 20% in the night, with a high near 74 and a low around 49. Early forecasts for Saturday and Sunday indicate they will be clearer, with a high near 67 and a low around 48 Saturday, and a high near 73 Sunday.
