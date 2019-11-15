Angelina County Commissioners canvassed and certified the results from the 2019 constitutional amendment election during a special meeting on Thursday.
All commissioners — except Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison who was absent — voted that the results were correct. Two additional votes were counted in the canvassing and the totals were adjusted to reflect.
“We had one provisional vote that went through and had one (Federal Post Card Application ballot) from the military that came in on the last day allowed — the twelfth — and those were also approved,” Connie Brown, the elections administrator, said.
The FPCA ballot was mailed to Japan and they didn’t know if it was going to come back, she said. It was one of two mailed overseas.
Voters in Angelina County decided:
■ Proposition No. 1 to allow a municipal judge hold more than one office failed with 3,570 votes against and 2,307 votes in favor.
■ Proposition No. 2 to issue additional bonds by the Texas Water Development Board passed with 3,876 votes in favor and 1,968 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 3 to provide tax exemptions for properties damaged by a disaster passed with 5,029 votes in favor and 840 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 4 prohibiting the imposition of an income tax passed with 5,120 votes in favor and 789 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 5 dedicating revenue from state sales and use taxes imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission passed with 5,273 votes in favor and 618 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 6 authorizing the Legislature to increase the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute to $3 billion passed with 3,812 votes in favor and 2,055 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 7 allowing increased distributions to the school fund passed with 4,313 votes in favor and 1,539 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 8 to create a flood infrastructure fund passed with 4,532 votes in favor and 1,337 against.
■ Proposition No. 9 to allow the legislature to exempt precious metals held in precious metal depositories from ad valor em taxation passed with 3,419 votes in favor and 2,355 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 10 to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances with 5,613 votes in favor and 288 votes against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.