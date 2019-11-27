The driver in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night has been taken to Hermann Hospital in Houston.
Blake Garrett, 20, of Lufkin, has been identified as the driver of the GMC SUV that wrecked, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. when the vehicle in front of Garrett traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 69 south attempted to turn right onto Spring Lake Drive. Garrett took evasive action to the left to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him, then back to the right, which caused his vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. Garrett was ejected in the crash.
Authorities transported Garrett to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin, and later transported him to Hermann Hospital in Houston.
No additional information on the crash or Garrett’s condition is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.