Harold’s House held its ninth annual Designer Purse Bingo Monday night.
More than a thousand seats and tickets were sold before the event began at the Pitser-Garrison Convention Center. Every year, Harold’s House puts on the bingo event to help raise funds.
“It’s to raise funds for Harold’s House,” said Ashley Cook, Harold’s House director of community education and media. “Most of our funds come from the public, grants and donations. We do get some funding from the state, but most of our funds come from grants and donations because we’re a nonprofit. It’s just a fun way to support the children’s advocacy center. We appreciate their support for such a fun night.”
The evening was eventful as always with 35 designer purses to win throughout the night divided among 15 games of bingo. Door prizes were also given out, along with food and drinks. Several more prizes were made available through the raffle table at the event, as well.
Loving Auto Group was this year’s Louis Vuitton sponsor, and helped make the raffle of two Louis Vuitton handbags possible.
This year’s door prize and bucket raffle donors included:
Absolutely Fiction Books, Angelina Brewing Company, Badders Law Firm, Beard Fine Jewelers, Besos Boutique, Casa Olé, Chili’s, Choice Cuts Meat Market, Cinemark, Cotton Patch, Courtyard Marriott, Cracker Barrel, Fish and Still, Gains and Glory, Gemmy, Great American Cookie, Hyatt Place Houston/The Woodlands, Igloo, Kraftsy Kritters, La Unica, Lightspeed, Merle Norman, Oliver and Company Salon, Outback Steakhouse, Pawsitive Animal Encounters LLC, Pine Dunes Resort and Golf Club, Red Lobster, Red Tulip, Rosie and Jerry Johnson, Sew Junkies, Southern Serenity Boutique, Spruce, The Hanger, The Hip Hicks Boutique, The Houston Symphony, The Juzi Spot, The Pink Leopard, The Very Thing, The Woodlands Country Club, Tory Burch and Whataburger.
Corporate Sponsors included Brookshire Brothers and Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
