The Lufkin Police Department is preparing for its fifth annual Blue Santa program to help provide Christmas to local children in need.
Every year, LPD takes donations and raises funds for the program, which seeks to provide gifts to 50 or more Lufkin-area kids. Spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said LPD has already reached about $5,000 in donations, which can cover for about 50 children. All amounts raised will allow LPD to donate to even more area children; $100 covers one child receiving gifts and needs through Blue Santa.
“Early in the year, I had put out some grant applications and had Target get back with me on one of those grants,” Pebsworth said. “They’re always a gracious sponsor. This year they gave us a $1,000 grant.”
During Pebsworth’s interview with The Lufkin Daily News, she received confirmation on a second $1,000 donation as well from Whataburger, and was thankful for the local Whataburger’s generosity to the program.
LPD’s own officers have raised an additional $3,000; 30 traded in $100 to take part in No Shave November for the rest of the month. The money each officer traded to forego shaving has been put toward Blue Santa.
To determine which local children take part in Blue Santa, LPD receives nominations from Lufkin ISD school counselors. The child’s list is filled out by his or her parents, and includes toys as well as needs such as clothes.
Blue Santa is set to visit with the kids this year on Dec. 20. LPD is taking donations leading all the way up to the final day, and any donations made afterward will go straight to next year’s Blue Santa program.
Monetary donations are preferred, Pebsworth said. Blue Santa accepted toy donations in the past, however she said it is difficult to match a toy up with a child’s preferences based on their lists.
Those who wish to donate to LPD’s Blue Santa program can make cash or checks payable to LPD Cares mailed to or brought in at LPD at 300 E. Shepherd Ave.
