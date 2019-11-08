The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday morning accused of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancé using a knife.
Nathan Reese Hill, 37, of Huntington, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation. As of Friday afternoon, he remains in the Angelina County Jail with a $750,000 total bond for his charges.
Hill’s arrest warrant states a Lufkin police officer picked up his ex-fiancé at the Big’s Convenience Store in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue on Tuesday. She said Hill had driven her to FM 326 against her will and that he choked her, brandished a knife and wouldn’t let her leave the vehicle.
A detective with the Sheriff's Office met with the woman at the Lufkin Police Department for interviews. Her shirt was ripped at the shoulder and she had bruising on her face and around her neck and throat. Earlier in the day, she said she was with Hill at Motel 6 in Lufkin when they left to go to a friend’s house.
On the way there, she said Hill accused her of cheating, brandished a knife toward her and made numerous threats to kill her. She asked to let him leave the vehicle, yet he refused, and continued from Highway 69 to FM 326 south. At a deer stand on a dirt road, Hill let her out to use the restroom, but wouldn’t let her leave; he still had the knife.
When they got back in the vehicle, Hill’s ex-fiancé said he came over to the passenger side and began to choke her for about 15 seconds. She said Hill asked her, “Are you ready to meet the Lord?” The woman feared she would die.
Hunters near the area apparently spooked Hill, she said, and he took her back to the gas station where LPD picked her up. There, she attempted to leave, only for Hill to grab her shirt and cause it to tear. She managed to get away, and stayed with an Oncor technician on the scene until LPD arrived.
While investigating the case, ACSO learned Hill was out on bond for aggravated assault/family violence — impeding breath circulation for a separate incident in which his ex-fiancé was the victim as well.
Hill’s arrest history in the county dates back to 2009 and includes traffic violations, as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building, theft, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, forgery of a financial instrument, violating promise to appear and evading arrest.
