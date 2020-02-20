EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains graphic language.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 19, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14.
McFarland was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond on Tuesday.
Child Protective Services contacted police after the child made an outcry to a teacher, according to the affidavit of McFarland's arrest. The child told investigators at Harold's House that McFarland had been touching her inappropriately and attempting oral and physical penetration from August 2014 to April 2019.
McFarland admitted to touching and have sexual intercourse with the child in an interview with police, but he said it was a couple of times several years ago, the affidavit states. He denied the incidents in 2019.
The child told investigators that she would wake up and her clothing was disheveled and McFarland was walking away from her, the affidavit states.
She told investigators that she believed McFarland knew what he was doing was wrong because he told her not to tell anyone. She said she finally told someone because she was tired of it happening and was getting scared to be alone with him because every time they were alone he would try to do something to her, according to the affidavit.
