Lufkin Middle School students have joined a national mentoring program called Ignite to help sixth-graders transition into middle school.
Vickie Evans, director of the GEAR UP grant, said the high school has had the Ignite program for freshmen.
“This is one of our initiatives to help really build leadership and to give these 150 mentors the equipment to service those 600 sixth-graders,” Evans said. “It takes that many.”
The mentors trained for three days this summer, and they train before every session with the sixth-graders. They recently learned a training exercise involving yarn and the STAR Learning system.
Each mentor would be paired with five sixth-graders, and they would weave the yarn among them as they talked about things that were hurting or helping their academic learning.
“Don’t give people an out because nobody came up with a question,” eighth-grade GEAR UP grant counselor Monique Nunn said. “Draw the question out. Try to get them to engage and ask follow-up questions.”
By encouraging them to engage, the mentors are helping the mentees focus, see where their train of thought is going, get rid of their “cool card” and more.
“We’re going deeper,” she said. “We’re getting people to open up and reveal. That’s the point of that exercise.”
The program really helps students connect and be at peace with one another, 13-year-old mentor Zahra Martinez said.
“I like what the program is trying to do,” 14-year-old Cooper Knight said. “It’s helping us become a better leader, and it’s helping them become more comfortable with the school, with their friends and themselves.”
At first, the students weren’t sure what the program was, and 13-year-old mentor Kedren Young said he didn’t expect the program to be so deep. All three mentors said they loved the program now and that they’ve learned there are more things that connect people than distance them.
Eleven-year-old mentee Melina Acosta said she was nervous of the program at first because there were so many people, but it got a little better when they split up into groups.
“I think it was fun because there were older kids and other kids,” 11-year-old Uriel Beltran said. “I learned new things about my classmates, and I think it was fun because the mentor was older than us but not that much. He listened to us and everything.”
Eleven-year-old mentee Julio Gonzalez said he thinks the program is a better way to find friends, and he was surprised that his mentor was only one year older than he was.
“If you’re going through a hard time, they’ll listen to you and help you out, and they’ll do these fun activities,” Julio said. “They’re really helpful, and they’re fun.”
“I think it’s fun because you get to know more about your classmates and what they like to do, and then you get to talk to someone who was once in your grade and your age, and they probably went through some of the stuff you went through at one time,” 11-year-old Kinsley Smith said.
The mentees said they hope to learn how to have fun and to make good grades, get into college and not get distracted.
The program has also challenged the mentors to grow through some of their own struggles.
“I’m not very good at public speaking or talking to people I don’t know,” Zahra said. “I really think this is going to help me with that.”
“I’ve been kind of shy with them, but I think I’ll come out of that as the year goes on,” Cooper said. “I hope I can become a better person, just all-around better.”
“I hope I can become more of a leader,” Kedren said. “I have siblings at home that need a leader. I want to be that person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.