J.D.’s Center of Hope provided an enjoyable night for attendees while raising funds through tickets sales to continue to serve the community during its fourth annual Community Ball Saturday evening.
This year’s ball was masquerade-themed, with hints of Mardi Gras decorations adorning the room. Around 70 guests attended the event.
“This is something we do for the community. We let the community know that we’re not just here to give you food, but we’re here for you to enjoy your life,” said Stephanie Olford, director of J.D.’s Center of Hope.
Olford said her that her favorite part of working the Community Ball each year is “seeing a smile on someone’s face, and seeing them dress up. When you see that they are enjoying themselves, it lets me know that we did what was right.”
Throughout the year, J.D.’s Center of Hope gets the community together to have a great time as often as they can. Most recently, they hosted their Gobble, Gobble event, where attendees wore pajamas, ate a Thanksgiving feast and played games together.
Olford said they put together these events so that those who attend can “enjoy family, because you never know what a family may be going through. We just want to make sure that what we do is affecting someone’s life.”
The Community Ball provided dinner for guests, featuring brisket and salad donated from Bodacious Barbecue, Olive Garden and Red Lobster, along with elegant fruit cups, string beans, roasted chicken and rice made by employees and volunteers of the organization. There also was a Chinese Auction, during which all guests were given a ticket and had the opportunity to win a wide array of prizes.
A big event at the ball each year is the crowning of King and Queen. The couple that was crowned received a tiara and a crown, and then walked down the red carpet to their rightful chairs onstage. Veronica and Arlandus Chimney were crowned the King and Queen at last year’s Community Ball, and returned this year to pass on the honor.
“It was so unexpected. In fact, we both just sat there when they called our names. It was a blast. It was really nice,” recalled the Chimneys.
Gift cards and even a television also were given away at the event.
“Most of the time, we give out more than we receive in, but it’s all about mission and ministry,” Olford said.
