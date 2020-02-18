Angelina County’s retired school teachers met with Chris Moss, a board officer of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, regarding a $365,000 per month lease with the “Indeed Building.”
The Angelina Retired Teachers and Support Personnel Association met with Moss to express frustrations about the lack of transparency, how the board is set up, the potential creation of regional offices and the use of what they believe to be their funds on an expensive lease.
“We needed to clarify some things,” Linda Cryer, one of the meeting’s organizers, said.
The TRS is a retirement fund system for teachers. It currently provides a defined benefit plan, which is a plan that is guaranteed for life with an annuity based on years of service and salary. The TRS also administers health care benefits for active teachers and for retirees.
All teachers are required to pay their contribution, it comes directly from their paycheck, Cryer said. And new teachers are being required to pay more.
“We’re trying to recruit and keep good teachers, but how can we do that?” Cryer asked.
The Legislature often has to put up funds to ensure the TRS is actuarially sound, Republican state Rep. Trent Ashby said in a September 2019 meeting with the group. This year the Legislature funded the shortfall in TRS care for approximately $231 million, that meant teachers wouldn’t have to pay for that in increased premiums.
The TRS answers only to the governor, Cryer and Kathy Ramsey, also an event organizer, said.
Many of those at the meeting were frustrated because they believe the money they were required to give the TRS is being spent on something unnecessary and without their consent. They also were upset because rather than being provided the information by the TRS, most found out through news media outlets.
“It absolutely is frustrating,” Ramsey said.
Nearly a month ago news broke that the TRS signed a lease for a few floors at the Indeed Building in downtown Austin. The TRS would leave its current home which they pay $300,000 per month for because it does not provide the space they need to facilitate the organization’s growth, Moss said.
“At the time we began this discussion, where we were staying, there was no space,” Moss said. “There is no more room in the current building. That’s why we started looking at another facility.”
Hearing this frustrated Ramsey because they had just been denied requests for cost of living adjustments for retired teachers and increased salaries for active teachers.
“So this was a hard pill to swallow in that we have been denied many things that we’ve been asking for, for quite some time,” she said.
Moss assured the group that the retirees’ funds would not be impacted by the change in monthly lease payments. However, he also said the board is reconsidering their options because of public backlash and will be discussing that during a board meeting Thursday.
“Their defined benefit is established when they retire,” Moss said. “It will, from an expenditure standpoint, affect the overall fund, but a retiree currently accepting funds, this lease will not impact that number. Not one bit.”
He also said it should not impact active teachers, either.
Moss also said the board has been as transparent as they need to be. He said the discussions about the new building had been ongoing for two years and needed to remain in executive session — which is not open to the public.
“Within state statute we are allowed to have some negotiations in executive session,” he said. “There are parts of this lease I cannot talk about. However, I can tell you on Thursday morning when this board gets back together, because there will be a very public board meeting broadcast on the website, we are going to go from A to Z regarding the process we underwent relating to the new space for investment management.”
He believes that since he has been on the board they’ve been very transparent.
Ramsey and Cryer said they would like to see more educators or past educators on the board and better transparency. They have hopes that this meeting will alter the decision of the board, that Moss will take their opinions back with him.
But they remain skeptical of any future change.
“As long as the board is set up as it is, without any accountability, then it is hard to see where any transparency will come from,” Ramsey said. “They don’t have to report anything to us. We just put in the money and they do what they want.”
