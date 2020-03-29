The Alabama-Coushatta tribe has a history intertwined with the formation of Texas.
Originally two separate tribes, the Alabama and Coushatta tribes first lived in what is now Alabama before they began to migrate west around 1763, according to the Alabama-Coushatta tribe’s website. They reached East Texas, which was under Spanish control at the time, by 1780.
“Both tribes have similarities in dialects, traditional customs and clan systems. Each, however, are from different chiefdoms,” said Christi Sullivan, communication director for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe. “The Alabama (Alibamu) emerged from the Moundville culture in northwest Alabama along with the Choctaw and Chickasaw. The Coushatta (Koasati) emerged from the Coosa Chiefdom, comprising also of the many Creek, Seminole and Yuchi towns.”
Despite some differences in their cultures, the tribes were nearly identical and shared a close association in their histories. The language of both tribes is mutually understandable with a few exceptions in words, and intermarriage helped form closer bonds.
The tribes fought alongside revolutionaries in the Mexican War of Independence. A battalion of 300 warriors assisted in the capture of San Antonio on April 1, 1813. The Mexican government recognized both tribes and offered them land for permanent settlement.
Later in 1836, Sam Houston brokered a treaty with the tribes before the Texas War of Independence from Mexico. The treaty offered both tribes a title of land for one community in return for assurance that the tribes wouldn’t side with Mexico. During the war itself, members of the tribe served as guides for the Texan Revolutionary Army and gave provisions to Texas refugees fleeing the Mexican army.
The Republic of Texas recognized the tribes’ equitable claim to lands in the new country in 1839.
In 1854, the Alabamas received a grant of 1,110.7 acres of land in Polk County for a reservation. The Coushattas never had a grant of land patented; however, state Agent James Barclay wrote that the Coushattas, with the permission of the Alabamas, began to move onto the Polk County reservation in 1859.
Before 1859, the Alabamas and Coushattas established and occupied villages around Polk, Tyler and San Jacinto counties.
John Scott is attributed as the first chief of the Alabama-Coushatta tribe following the two tribes coming together over the years. He served as chief from 1871 until his death in 1913.
“In 1910, the Department of the Interior was ordered by the U.S. Congress to investigate the plight of the Alabama Indians,” Sullivan said. “This was after 1859, when both the state and federal governments abandoned its responsibility over the Alabama and Coushatta Indians, even though both participated in the U.S. Civil War. The Loker Commission reported the status of the still-alive but struggling Alabama Indians in 1914. In 1924, all American Indians became U.S. citizens. In 1928, following the Chief Sunkee Charles Thompson presentation in Washington, D.C., before the U.S. Congress and U.S. president, the Tribe was identified as ‘Alabama-Coushatta’ amongst the land deed and other much needed provisions obtained through the 1928 and 1929 loans provided by the federal and state governments. In 1938, the Alabama-Coushatta Constitution and Bylaws were officially adopted. In 1954, the federal government terminated its responsibility over the tribe, and Texas, surprisingly, accepted full responsibility.”
Later, in 1987, the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 passed, and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe was federally recognized once more.
Today, the tribe remains on its reservation of approximately 10,200 acres in East Texas. It has a fully functioning sovereign government and a full array of health and human services, along with law enforcement and emergency services. There are more than 1,200 members of the tribe, about half of whom live on the reservation.
“In January, the tribe installed a Mikko Skalaaba (principal chief) Herbert Johnson Sr., and a Mikko Kanicu (second chief) Donnis B. Battise at an inauguration ceremony held on the reservation,” Sullivan said. “The chiefs serve for the remainder of their lifetime. We will also host our 52nd annual powwow the first weekend of June. This is attended by visitors from several states, as well as locals.”
The reservation includes a camping ground at Lake Tombigbee. Naskila Gaming, a casino that boasts hundreds of electronic bingo machines, food, entertainment and more, also is on the tribe’s reservation.
