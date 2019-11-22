Lufkin Middle School eighth-graders got their first experience of being a high schooler this week through A Taste of LHS.
Lead counselor Julie McManus said the purpose of A Taste of LHS is to start the transition into high school with the students so they have enough time and information to choose their classes.
“Today is just really a taste, a chance to start the transition process,” she said.
In the past, they have hosted the event in February, but McManus said it felt more rushed. So they moved it back to November. They also revisit with the students several more times before the start of their freshman year.
One of the decisions eighth-graders have to make is to choose an endorsement. An endorsement is similar to a degree program. It is state mandated. LHS has five endorsements to choose from — STEM, Multidisciplinary, Public Service, Arts and Humanities, and Business and Industry.
“A student must have an endorsement to graduate, but it also really serves them more than the school because it gives them an area of focus, and they can find out if they like this focus or if they don’t,” McManus said.
Teams of students from the middle school visited classrooms, and teachers and students demonstrated what that class or classes are all about. Eighth-graders Amanda Rodriguez and Maricruz Mendoza said they thought the whole experience was cool.
“It’s pretty interesting,” Amanda said. “I can’t wait to go into high school.”
During one session, Mattie Howard spoke about principles of law, corrections and security, law enforcement and more classes offered in the criminal justice section.
“For principles of law, you have to be in at least ninth grade, so ya’ll can start taking it next year,” Mattie said. “It’s the history of American corrections. You have two projects. One is a mock trial that is so cool. You have a case that actually happened in Zavalla four years ago. It’s a murder case, and you’ll have to figure it out.”
The second project is creating a sales type presentation on gear that a police officer might use like a Taser, K-9 unit and handcuffs.
Corrections is a class also available for freshmen. It studies the history of prisons and corrections from the British world to today, Mattie said. One of the projects in this class includes designing a prison that “keeps the bad guys in and the good guys out.”
A few rooms over, sophomores Jada Logan and Mia Brown were talking about what they do in family and consumer science classes. In one class, students will have to take home a baby complete with a car seat, clothes and diapers.
“It’s really fun,” Mia said. “This class would probably be for you if you want to be a nurse or a pediatrician or a parent to be informed about children around you.”
In principles of health science, students will learn about writing resumes, fill out job applications, do interviews, find requirements for certain jobs and learn about early childhood and development.
“We have career clusters, and we look at the skills you need to be in a specific major,” Jada said. “We talk about anything and everything you want in that class. We talk about families and enduring situations like house fires and how that would affect the family.”
Brian Crews spoke to students about his classes in the printing and imaging lab. He spoke to them about the different opportunities they might have in the field and about the different things they might do in the class.
“We’re the only program in several hundreds of miles that trains you to come in, work in a print shop, all about the printing and packaging industry, and you get to come in and actually do the work,” Crews said. “It’s all hands-on.”
The print shop serves Lufkin ISD for lower costs, saving the district thousands of dollars each year and giving the students valuable experience in creating business cards and certificates and more, Crews said.
Robyn Seagrest and four members of the robotics team spoke to the students about many of the opportunities in STEM. Segrest teaches principles of information technology, computer maintenance, networking and more in addition to robotics.
She encouraged the students, regardless of gender, to try things out and see what they like.
“Ladies, do not sit there and think, I can’t do that, because you can,” she said. “I do it every day, and I love what I do. Young men, you guys can do this. All you have to do is find within you the passion of what you want to pursue, and if this is it, my world is yours.”
