Lufkin Middle School hosted a Parent Night for seventh- and eighth-grade parents whose children are a part of the GEAR UP grant program.
GEAR UP, or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, is designed to implement activities that promote awareness of post-secondary educational opportunities, and its goal is to increase academic performance, enrollment in advanced placement courses, graduation rates an more.
The grant was given to only two independent school districts in Texas — DeSoto ISD and Lufkin ISD — totaling $5,950,400 over seven years as it follows the students from seventh-grade until one year after their high school graduation.
Eighth-grade GEAR UP counselor Monique Nunn said the Parent Night was designed to introduce parents to what the grant is and to prepare them for their children’s journey through high school.
“If there’s one big indicator in a child’s success, it’s parents,” GEAR UP director Vickie Evans said. “I’ve never met a parent yet who didn’t want the best for their child, and I’ve been doing this for 47 years. It’s just that sometimes they don’t know how to do that — they don’t know the questions to ask, and they don’t know the resources that are available.”
The parents spent the first part of the meeting in a general overview with Evans. Then they broke out into three different sessions — Ready, Set, Go, Parents Matter and Exploring Careers.
The Ready, Set, Go meeting was led by Evans and Nunn. It covered the intricacies of preparing a student for high school, such as choosing a distinction, which was described as something like a college major but for high school.
Allanah Ceasar, president of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, spoke about why a parent is so important to a student’s success.
“I don’t have any children, but I had an amazing mother, and because of that, I’m able to share this session with you all,” Ceasar said. “I graduated salutatorian in my class in high school, and I can honestly say the only reason I was able to do that was my mom. She pushed me in ways that you can only imagine.”
She told the parents that there are five essential supports for school improvement: coherent instruction, professional capacity, strong parent/community/school ties, student-centered learning climates and leadership driving change.
She also introduced them to the LIFE programs like Generation A, where LIFE follows LMS students from sixth grade through college and teaches them things like entrepreneurship and money management, and the Parent Assisted Student Success or PASS program, designed to help parents of students in the Generation A program help their children succeed.
Monica Peters-Clark with WorkForce Solutions spoke to parents about the different career opportunities available to their children in Angelina College. The goal of the session was to help parents understand the importance of personal career choice, to begin thinking about options now, to define the industry sector and how it relates to high school endorsements, and to identify in-demand occupations in the state of Texas.
“So, when you’re thinking about career choice, and you start thinking, ‘Is this really too early for myself as a parent to start thinking about this?’ It’s really not,” Peters-Clark said. “There are some specific things you should start doing now — and they should be doing right now — as they’re thinking about what they want to do.”
She encouraged parents to ask what their children are interested in instead of what they want to do when they grow up because many kids do not yet know all of the career opportunities out there, but they can use their interests to find those careers.
Pam Brown said it was important for her to show up to Parent Night for her 13-year-old grandson Aaric Brown because she wants to learn what his options are and set him on a path to a better career.
“Something like this supports us as well as the kids,” Brown said. “You’re not going to get your child anywhere unless you work as a team. It’s all about teamwork.”
