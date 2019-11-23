An Angelina County grand jury has handed up indictments on a man accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl under the age of 18 and a woman accused of saving video footage of the incident and sending it to others.
Matthews James Allsbrooks, 29, and Jennifer Kennedy Grimes, 45, have been indicted on their respective charges for sexual performance of a child 14 to 17 years old and possession or promotion of child pornography. Lufkin police arrested both Aug. 1 and they remain in the Angelina County Jail at this time. Allsbrooks has a $100,000 bond for his indictment and Grimes has a $75,000 bond.
The warrants for their arrest states one of Grimes’ family members reported to police that Grimes sent her a video depicting a man she believed to be Allsbrooks touching a female’s privates. The female’s face could not be seen, however the family member believed they identified her as a girl that was 17 years old at the time due to her hair and body shape.
The girl later received a forensic interview at Harold’s House and denied the incident occurred. The detective on the case spoke with Grimes, who said that she was in the video, and that she sent it to her family members for educational purposes.
Later, the detective spoke with Allsbrooks, who denied having sex with the girl, denied making a video involving the girl or with anybody, including Grimes. He said he was not the man in the video.
Grimes’ family members gave written statements that stated they had observed Allsbrooks with the girl in the video, and said it was not Grimes because she had tattoos and a scar on her lower back, unlike the female in the video. The family members also said Grimes has red hair, the person in the video did not.
Due to the differences between the female in the video and Grimes, the investigating officer determined Grimes had lied about being the female in the video. The exact date the video was shot was unknown in the affidavit, but because it was made known to LPD on July 17, 2019, it must have been made on or before that date.
Others indicted by the grand jury include:
■ William Donnis Nerren Jr., possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond
■ Cassie Shelina Bynum, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Joshua D. Hyde, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond
■ Pablo Alberto Cruz, assault/family violence — occlusion, $5,000 bond, in jail
■ Mark Alan Roark, assault/family violence — occlusion, $10,000 bond, increase
■ Willie Jefferson, harassment of public servant, retaliation, $100,000 total bond, in jail
■ Deandre Charles Lane, possession of marijuana, $7,500 bond
■ Sentwilia Dwone Ellis, possession of a controlled substance, $7,500 bond
■ Bryan Duggan, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, $100,000 bond; evading arrest with vehicle, $50,000 bond, in jail
■ James Martin Tant Jr., indecency with a child — exposure, $25,000 bond, in jail
■ Ricardo Jermaine Harrison, theft, $2,000 bond
■ Tukulve Dewayne Frazier, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $15,000 bond, increase; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $15,000 bond, increase; assault/family violence — occlusion, $5,000 bond, increase
■ Deedrick Davonne Renfro, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $7,500 bond
■ Chad Ray Roberts, possession of a controlled substance, $9,000 bond
■ Roger Glyn Bell Jr., possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Elton Leroyce Gibson Jr., possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
■ Krystal Gayle Flores, possession of a controlled substance, $6,000 bond
■ Bobby Ray Williams Jr., possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond
■ Matthew Edward Mosley, cruelty to non-livestock animals — torture in a cruel manner, $5,000 bond; evading arrest with vehicle, $7,500 bond
■ Ashley Nichole Parks, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond; injury to a child, endangering a child, $40,000 bond; endangering a child by conduct, $10,000 bond
■ Robert Earl Gilder, possession of a controlled substance with intent do deliver, $2,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent do deliver, $2,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent do deliver, $10,000 bond
■ James Allen Hunt, possession of a controlled substance, $7,500 bond
■ Ronnie Lee Clinton, deadly conduct, $5,000 bond
■ James Dalton Neugent, intoxicated assault, $65,000 bond, in jail
■ Jordan Wright, burglary of a habitation, $10,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance, $4,000 bond; theft, $2,500 bond; theft, $6,000 bond
■ Tosha Moniek Richardson, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
■ Justin Keith, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $65,000 bond, in jail
■ Hershal Criswell, burglary of a building, $25,000 bond, in jail
■ Jaden Tremain McCollister, sexual assault of a child, $200,000 bond
■ Caralynn Brown, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
