HUNTINGTON — On a small lot just off FM 2109 south of Huntington, three women have lived in a cramped travel trailer sitting next to the burned remains of their home since August.
Neeta Griffin’s home of more than a decade burned in mere seconds, she said. She had been living in the travel trailer already while her mother and 16-year-old daughter, Alexis Bass lived in the larger home.
“I was living in this while my mom and daughter were living in the bigger one,” she said. “(Alexis) ran out here to tell me something was going on in the closet. By the time I got in there the clothes were already caught on fire.”
Griffin, her mother and Alexis fled the home with the fire at their backs. They escaped and drove down the street to watch what was left of their home burn.
“There wasn’t anything we could do but watch,” she said.
The fire took all of the family’s belongings and Alexis’ kittens, Alexis said. She is a Huntington High School student and said that the school has supported her by giving her some money and a teacher gave her some clothes.
They are grateful the fire never spread to the rest of the property and they were able to move what they had into Griffin’s trailer. But they now live there together with three dogs.
“It’s hard being here and going to school,” Alexis said through tears. “I just want to move into a house, or a trailer. I doesn’t matter what. Just something.”
Alexis has spent time between her friends and family’s houses, but wants to live with her mother and grandma.
“We’ve got stuff packed in the car, stuff packed in the truck and stuff packed in here,” Griffin said. “Just stuff that people have donated to us. We do appreciate it, but we just don’t have anywhere to put it.”
They’re mostly asking for the community’s help in locating a new spot to live because they have had such bad luck this year.
They have about $1,000 saved up to put toward another living space. Griffin and her mother rely on disability checks and save what they can from each check after bills are taken out, she said.
Griffin owned the home and her property outright, which has made it difficult to find a new place, she said. They have found a few places that caught their interest, but were either unlivable or above their price range, Griffin said.
