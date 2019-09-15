The deadline to register to vote in the 2019 State Constitutional Amendment Election is Oct. 7.
“Everybody needs to register to vote if they are 17 years and 10 months old or older,” elections administrator Connie Brown said. “You definitely need to update information if you’ve moved and your address has changed, or if you’re new in the county.”
Any changes in addresses or names requires someone to update that information, and that can be done either by phone or going into the elections administration, she said. Voter registration does not follow someone across county or state lines, she said.
Those who registered to vote in the 2018 elections and have not changed any of that information do not need to re-register.
Schools have begun helping eligible people to register, she said. Representatives from Angelina College have picked up forms and are able to help anyone register, as well.
Those interested in voting in the 2020 elections also could register to vote now too, she said.
This year’s elections are for 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Voting in these elections allows citizens to determine actual state laws, Brown said. However, this election does not typically attract a large local turnout, she said.
“People just don’t realize that these are laws being made and the people that do come out to vote are driving the show,” Brown said. “If you don’t think about it, you won’t see the importance of it. You need to have the mindset that these are laws.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.