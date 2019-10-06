Hundreds of people flocked to Ellen Trout Zoo Park Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a 5k walk held annually by the Alzheimer’s Association in more than 600 communities across the nation.
The walk — the association’s largest event — raises funds for research, a 24/7 help line, and support and care for Alzheimer’s patients. Lufkin hosts one of these walks yearly.
As far as success goes, this year’s walk far exceeded last year’s.
“People form teams throughout the year and they fundraise,” said Crystal Capps, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Organization. “Today we have exceeded our goal by about $4,000 because of those teams.”
The goal for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was $45,000, but the ending number came out around $49,000. Capps has a personal motivation behind her organizing this walk each year.
“My grandmother suffered from Alzheimer’s and died from it, and we have had lots of loved ones in my family who have been diagnosed. It’s just really important to me … for others to not have to go through what my family went through.”
Lufkin’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted more than 500 people on Saturday. Walkers brought their families, friends and even their dogs to participate.
Crystol Stewart was walking with her whole family for their grandmother, who passed away from the disease. They design shirts and participate in the walk every year. Stewart pulled her daughter Allyson, 1, in a wagon while her son Landon, 5, walked alongside.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest nonprofit funder of research for the disease in the country. Since 1982 it has raised more than $475 million for the cause, with its vision being “A world without Alzheimer’s disease.”
