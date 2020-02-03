Students at Dunbar Primary School spread love and kindness along with hundreds of other students through the Great Kindness Challenge last week.
“This is the fourth year we have done (the challenge),” Principal Dorinda Wade said. “It’s a campaign to promote kindness, and we all need more kindness.”
The Great Kindness Challenge is presented by Kids for Peace, a global nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by a high school honors student and a mother/former educator.
“What started organically as a neighborhood group of kids wanting to make our world a better place has grown into an interconnected network of young peacebuilders worldwide,” the website reads.
The challenge is a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative that improves school climate and increases student engagement. Last year more than 10 million students, 24,000 schools, 650 million acts of kindness and 110 countries came from the Great Kindness Challenge.
“Kindness is a way to show expression,” 8-year-old Jadarius Henderson said. “It’s been fun to show kindness. It makes people happy. Showing kindness is important.”
During the week, Dunbar students gathered 100 cans of kindness and 100 pennies for patients, wrote kind words in sidewalk chalk, created kindness chains, wrote kind cards to student Michael Duirden and more.
Eight-year-old Emmy Dean drew a card for Michael, a student who is suffering from child lymphoma. She colored Michael as a superhero.
“We’re going to give him kindness cards to help him feel better, and when he gets all his cards, he’s going to feel right and happy,” Emmy said. “My teacher says laughter is medicine.”
Emmy said she wants to be an artist when she grows up, and when she gives her art to someone, she feels very happy.
“I have a neighbor who lost their husband, and I made a picture for them, and they’re very happy about it,” she said. “It made me very happy, too.”
Gretchen Tayloe’s first-grade class wrote kind words on their kindness chains like: you are a good friend; I love you; say “Yes, ma’am”; share; say, “I’m sorry”; help pick up and more.
“We talk about kindness throughout the year, but this week is a time to really home in on the words to use and actions,” Tayloe said. “I think they realize that they feel good when they’re kind to others and how we feel good and how we’re more likely to help others. It’s a domino effect, a chain reaction, and it all starts with them.”
She said she hopes the kindness becomes their inner voice.
Angela Duncan organized this year’s kindness week, and she said it has helped her realize other people’s feelings and the impact kindness has on them.
“Sometimes we wake up and we’ve had things happen at home, and we might not realize how we’re speaking or the expression on our faces and how that affects others,” Duncan said. “Just a kind word or a smile sometimes changes the whole atmosphere of the classroom.
“It’s one week set aside, but we should really reach out and do some of these things all the time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.