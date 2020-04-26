Residents may have already been stocked up on emergency preparedness gear in response to COVID-19, the coronavirus, but for those preparing for hurricane season, there’s still time left in the state’s tax-free holiday.
The tax-free holiday began Saturday and runs through Monday night. It makes certain items such as coolers, generators, first aid kits, rope and more, up to $75, tax-free. The state has implemented similar holidays to let people prepare for stormy seasons.
This year, officials have predicted a highly active storm season, according to an outlook released by Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project. Officials predict 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes, which is higher than their 30-year average taken between 1981 and 2010.
A small morning rush for these tax-free goods made up some of Academy Sports + Outdoors’ business on Saturday morning, manager Pat Patteson said. The store implemented social distancing rules and balanced customers with team members to keep the number of people in the store low, he said.
“As customers come in, we’re monitoring the front and the lines and making sure everyone can stay distanced, as they should be,” Patteson said.
Ana Ramos was there to buy some tarps and other equipment to get the pool in her backyard ready. She figured that while her family couldn’t leave home because of COVID-19, she’d make being home fun.
She didn’t know about the tax-free holiday before coming in, but was thrilled that her items had a sale on them and planned to see what else she could find.
Usually they get a bigger influx of people on the tax-free holidays, Patteson said. Because of what’s happened in Onalaska, the store has had people come in for tarps, lights and tie-downs, he said.
Business was lighter on Saturday, but Patteson believes that was probably because the store has had a steady stream of people purchasing the same stuff in the last six weeks.
“We support our customers through a responsible in-store experience and convenient shopping options like in-store pick up, curbside pickup and free shipping for items over $25,” Patteson said.
