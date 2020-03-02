Tornadoes are a part of life in East Texas, but Angelina County Emergency Management is hoping to better educate the public about tornado safety during a tornado awareness course in April.
The event is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7.
“We need 25 people signed up by March 13th in order to sponsor the class,” Ricky Connor, the emergency management coordinator, said. “The reason for this class is to try to make all citizens and emergency responders have a better knowledge of tornadoes.”
Connor learned about the course offered by the National Domestic Preparedness Training Center and saw an opportunity. He believes offering these classes will be helpful for the county.
“I knew that this would be a great opportunity for Angelina County to receive the best training possible,” he said.
Their target audience is anyone associated with emergency management, emergency medical services, law enforcement, fire services, community volunteers, government administration, private sector or corporations involved in security and safety, public utilities and public works.
“Of course, I would like to see all emergency responders, but really anyone is invited and will be welcomed. The more people that we can get this information out to the better,” he said.
“It should make the community more aware of the science of tornadoes, the process of a weather forecast, the tornado warning process, etc.”
