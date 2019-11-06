Lufkin police arrested a man Sunday afternoon on accusations that he punched a repo man and stole his vehicle back during repossession.
Marques Dearl Brown, 28, of Lufkin, faces charges of robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had warrants for his arrest on a charge of evading arrest with vehicle and parole violations. As of late Tuesday, Brown remained in the Angelina County Jail with a $38,500 bond for his charges.
A repo driver was acting on repossession orders for Brown’s Kia when the incident occurred, the report on Brown’s arrest states. Brown began to get his belongings from the vehicle during the repossession, then ran to the driver’s side of the tow truck and jumped in, according to the report. There, the driver said Brown put the tow truck into drive and began to pull out of the driveway, which knocked the Kia off the truck, the report states.
Brown apparently punched the repo driver as the he tried to get Brown out of the vehicle, according to the report. Afterward, the driver hooked the Kia back to the tow truck. Brown then opened the passenger side door of the tow truck and punched the driver again, the report states. During the struggle, the Kia became unhooked once more, and Brown got into it and drove off, according to the report.
Using a GPS tracker, officers made their way to where Brown had gone and detained him. During the arrest, the officers also found what appeared to be PCP, pills, synthetic marijuana and marijuana, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.