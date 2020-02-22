The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department is calling for any assistance in finding whoever stole $96,000 worth of equipment from its state Highway 103 west fire station.
Sometime between mid-day on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, someone broke into the fire station and stole everything except trucks and the bunker gear they wear into fires, VFD Capt. Joe Burton, said.
“Our station 2 is basically out of service right now because we have no equipment,” he said. “This means that if we have a fire on that side of town, we can’t respond with any of those vehicles because we have no equipment.”
The average response time to any fire emergencies will increase for that side of town, he said, because they’ll be using equipment from the other station.
“They took pretty much everything we had,” he said.
The burglary is still under investigation and Burton asks that anyone with information call 875-2358 ext. 111 or the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.