Editor’s note: This is the second in a series celebrating Valentine’s Day.
What started as a simple way for a grandfather to show his love to his children and grandchildren has turned into a tradition for the Thacker family.
“As a child, I loved Valentine’s Day — the cards and the candy,” Malisa Thacker said. “My grandfather always made special valentines for my brother and me. They were weaved out of paper in the shape of hearts. He made all sizes — big, medium, small — out of very delicate, fancy paper. I was always amazed. We would ask him to show us how to make them, but he would just smile.”
TR Watson passed away around 30 years ago, but he made a big impact on the family. Malisa said she remembers walking into her grandparents’ house and seeing Watson leaning over the table with his papers spread out around him as he weaved.
“We were so happy to receive them,” Malisa said. “It felt like we were getting a special treasure.”
Each year Malisa makes it a point to take the valentines out of the closet and remember her grandfather. She said he was a storyteller, adventurous and fun to be around. He lived on the same road that she does now, and he would ride up and down the road on his three-wheeled bicycle.
Even though Watson wouldn’t share his secrets, Malisa said she was determined to figure out how to make the valentines so she could continue the tradition with her two sons, 11-year-old Cayden and 16-year-old Brayden.
“As an adult, I’m so thankful that I kept some of them, and I was determined to figure out how he made them,” she said. “I studied them and finally learned how and made them for friends and my boys. My boys were also fascinated by them. I was so proud to show my brother.”
Brayden and Cayden said the tradition was a cool way to feel connected to the great-grandfather they never met.
“It sounded weird at first, but then it sounded cool,” Cayden said.
“It’s like something to look forward to every year,” Brayden said.
Nobody else in the family knows how to make the valentines, so the tradition would have stopped with Watson, Malisa said.
“I hope it makes them remember their family and the past when simple things like this were important instead of all electronics now,” Malisa said.
