Lufkin native Hannah Roberts will be performing with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 tonight at Angelina College Temple Theater through the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra began in 1912 and reaches an audience of more than 200,000 annually today. Director Miguel Harth-Bedoya is in his 19th season of leading the orchestra.
Roberts said the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is a world class ensemble, and she is honored to be able to perform with them. She said she is looking forward to the two classic Messiah pieces and “The Holly and the Ivy” carol for its warmth.
“I really hope people sing along with me,” Roberts said. “I think we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
Roberts last appeared for the Angelina Arts Alliance in 2016 with the Mercury Chamber Orchestra, but her roots in music are much older.
“I was singing music before I could talk, so it has been a part of me as long as I remember,” Roberts said.
Her father was musical and encouraged the family to explore music, often taking Roberts and her sisters to the Houston Grand Opera, she said. Through the Lufkin High School music program, Carnegie Mellon University and the Eastman School of Music, Roberts’ musical career began.
She moved to Houston and started auditioning. Since then, she has joined the Houston Chamber Chorus and the Houston Grand Opera and has performed for a variety of programs.
“To be a successful musician in this day and age, you have to be versatile,” Roberts said. “You never know who is going to reach out, and you want to be available. For me, the versatility has only helped me grow.”
From not allowing herself to be boxed in, Roberts has discovered things about her voice and her musicality that she never would have had she not accepted roles in which she wasn’t familiar with, she said.
Roberts said there is something magical about being home and part of one’s community for the holidays.
“I’m so excited to come back to Lufkin, and it’s even better that it’s at Christmas time,” Roberts said. “I’ve been seeing photos from my parents and friends of Lufkin all decked out. I can’t wait to see it all for myself.”
