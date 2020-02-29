Two people died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer Friday morning in Polk County, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
A Polk County Justice of the Peace pronounced both the driver and a passenger in of one of the vehicles in the crash dead on the scene, Hendry said. Their identities have not yet been released and pending the notification of their next of kin.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection of FM 942 about 11 a.m. A 2003 Mercedez-Benz entered U.S. 59 from a parking lot on the west side of the highway and was struck by a southbound 2019 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer, according to Hendry.
Following the crash, the semi-truck crossed into the northbound lanes and lost its load of lumber. Jody Jenkins, 44, of Brookeland, was the driver of the semi-trick and was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.