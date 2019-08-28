Lufkin school trustees set the 2019-20 tax rate and budget on Tuesday.
The board adopted a tax rate of $1.3183 — 13.76 cents less than last year’s rate. This year’s maintenance and operating budget decreased from $1.17 to $1.0683, and the interest and sinking rate decreased from 28 cents to 25 cents.
The board also adopted a budget with $79,679,345 in revenue and $75,366,397 in expenditures. This leaves an excess of $4,312,948 that will be allocated as needs arise, chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum said.
The 2019-20 budget revenue is $10,187,633 more than last year’s revenue of $69,491,712. This is due to the increase of state funds from House Bill 3, Bynum said. The local revenue will be decreasing with the decrease in taxes.
House Bill 3 was a school finance bill passed this last legislative session that gives school districts in Texas extra funds. Out of those funds, 30% had to be given in compensation to teachers and staff with emphasis on teachers with more experience.
Lufkin ISD gave 40% of its funds, or $4.8 million, to its staff to provide a 5% minimum raise for all employees.
“Mrs. Bynum, I just want to thank you and your staff for another well done job preparing the budget, amending the budget and all of your work on the salaries,” board vice president Don Mulbach said. “I know it takes a lot of patience. We appreciate your efforts.”
