The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday on charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
Gregorio Morado Jr., 37, of Diboll, was booked into the Angelina County Jail for his charge of sexual assault of a child and two charges of indecency with a child — sexual contact before posting a $150,000 total bond Friday.
The sheriff’s office spoke with several complainants on Dec. 15, 2019, who wanted to report a sexual assault of a child. The mother of the child in question, a girl, spoke with a deputy by phone after the initial reports.
The girl received a forensic interview at Harold’s House on Jan. 2. During the interview, she said there were three incidents in which Morado went to where she slept and touched or assaulted her during the summer of 2019, the affidavit for Morado’s arrest states. After each incident, she said he would apologize to her.
A member of the girl’s family suspected something was happening and asked her what she thought of Morado “out of the blue” the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.