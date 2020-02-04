Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: Attend Texas A&M to major in special education.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? In my junior year AP English class, we would have numerous debates about random conspiracy theories. We shared many laughs and found something new to debate each day.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Facebook so my ‘’old school’’ family can keep up with my school and personal activities such as Panther Pride.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Stole the Show” by Parson James because the Class of 2020 has truly stolen the show and will leave an everlasting impact on Lufkin High School.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? It’s pretty good when I’m hungry. Chick-fil-A would always be a good addition.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Although I live in Apple Springs, I call Lufkin my home. We are a close-knit community that has lots of Panther Pride. Friday night lights are the best!
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, I have learned to put myself out there by joining different clubs to get to know different types of people. As I enter my senior year, I can see where I have started to be more open about who I am.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the adoption care system. Kids who are in foster care like I used to be do not always have the happy ending that I have had.
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would tell my younger self to be hardworking and determined because in the world, nothing is given. It must be earned.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Alex Driver is my No. 1 influencer! She has pushed me to and beyond my potential despite my dyslexia. There are not enough words to express how much she does for all her students. She is a truly amazing teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.