In the midst of Thanksgiving turkeys and family gatherings, many were suiting up to brave long lines in the cold and even the dark Thursday and Friday.
The line at Target spread around the back side of the building Thursday evening, and the store even brought out a coffee cart manned by the baristas from its licensed Starbucks store.
Korina Cabrera and her daughter Giana Gonzalez arrived at Target at 8:15 a.m. Thursday to claim their spot as the first in line. They were preparing for a special deal the store had on TVs and were willing to wait until its 5 p.m. opening.
“We have a big family,” Cabrera said. “It is really enjoyable. Even though we’re sitting out here a long time, we have bonding time.”
“We’ve already had some family bring us some food to eat,” Giana said. “I love sitting out here with my uncle hanging around, listening to music.”
Old Navy opened at 3 p.m. Thursday, but it used a different approach to Black Friday, choosing to spread out the sales through the week starting Tuesday. Lufkin General Manager Whitney Greenup said she has enjoyed working for the company.
“I’ve loved working for Old Navy,” she said. “I’ve worked in retail for 15 years as a store manager. I just moved here from Dallas, and this position was open. I’d never worked for Old Navy before, and I like it.”
Against the companies she has worked at before, Greenup said she has enjoyed Old Navy’s process for the holidays — particularly providing the store with enough payroll to handle the holiday rush.
Old Navy also implemented a shop online and pick up in store function for Black Friday. Customers could order and pick up their orders by two hours after ordering.
However, no matter where she has worked, she said the best way to make the Black Friday season a smooth one is to plan.
“I think we planned every single aspect of this day for three weeks now,” she said. “We have break charts in the back — their name, what they work, when their break is, who is covering their break, where they’re going to go after their break. We know there is someone in every section, and everyone knows their section.”
Siblings Jesus and Daisy Morales were at Old Navy Thursday evening. They said they love spending time together shopping, and this was their third year to do so.
“We’re looking for clothes for my nieces and nephews, stuff for home, gifts for the holidays,” Jesus said. “We have a team looking for specific things — she’s looking for one thing, I’m looking for another, and we come together and pay.”
Jesus said he has prepared for the holidays all year. His employer, Brookshire Brothers, allows him to take a certain amount out of his paychecks to save for holiday shopping.
While some people braved the lines on Thursday, others decided to wait until Black Friday itself to shop. The Lufkin Mall was filled with Christmas music and decorations as the lines poured in Friday.
Jarvis Durham said this year’s Black Friday has been a rather enjoyable experience. He has worked at Buckle for two and a half years, and he said this year, no one was rude or aggressive and physical.
“I took a nap before I came to work yesterday,” Durham said. “That kept me going all night. We closed at 12 a.m., and we were busy from open to close. All-in-all it was a pretty good day.”
Mother and daughter Cindy and Ellie Bolen came out for the first time together this year. They particularly enjoyed the buy-three-get-three sale at Bath and Body Works.
“We wanted to come out and see what it was all about,” Cindy said. “But then we got a sweater that wasn’t on sale. We aren’t doing this right.”
“I think it’s been fun,” Ellie said.
They said Black Friday doesn’t feel like it used to because so many people are ordering online and so many stores are opening earlier and earlier.
“I don’t think I would ever shop on Thanksgiving,” Ellie said. “I would rather everyone get to be home with their friends and families.”
