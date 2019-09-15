There are now five pending capital murder cases in Angelina County after the recent conviction of Bobby Woods Jr.
The case against Woods began in 2015 after he was charged in the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy.
The four-year road to his trial was expensive for the county and included paying his court-appointed attorney, investigators and experts to testify, according to District Attorney Joe Martin.
He said the high-profile case also was time-consuming for both him and assistant District Attorney Ken Dies.
“For Bobby Woods, we spent a lot of money,” Martin said. “The cost of prosecutors is, in a way, a fixed cost. They’re going to be paying us no matter what. Ken’s been tied up on those cases for about six months. I’ve been tied up for a month or a month-and-a-half myself. It ties into me asking commissioners for more prosecutors and more staff. We’re tied up in other things we can’t get done.
“Maybe it’s just a drop in the bucket, but we just got a $1,200 bill for the pathologist to testify.”
The defense counsel also dedicates a large amount of time and effort toward capital cases.
“It involves hundreds of hours, and really, the starting point is to read the file, view the evidence, the reports, the witness statements and talk to as many people as I can to get information that’s relevant to the case,” said attorney Jon L. Anderson, who has represented individuals charged with capital crimes in the county. “The other part is talking to the defendant and hearing what they have to say. You take that and formulate a plan to defend the case.”
The process of putting the case together in and of itself is time consuming, Anderson said. In cases where the death penalty is being considered, jurors are interviewed individually, which means voir dire can potentially take weeks.
Woods’ murder charge was considered a capital offense because the victim in the case was under the age of 10.
“The penal code came about from 1972, when the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed the death penalty as it was being used at that time,” Martin said. “Back then any murder was a death penalty case.”
Following the Supreme Court’s decision, multiple states revised their laws. As outlined in Section 19.03 of the Texas Penal Code, a person commits capital murder when he or she kills someone and: the victim is a police officer or firefighter; or the offender commits the murder while committing or attempting to commit burglary, robbery, sexual assault, arson, retaliation or obstruction.
Angelina County’s pending capital murder cases are:
■ Billie Jean Cuttler is a suspect in the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy. This is the case in which Woods was found guilty.
■ Tarus Roshawn Arnold is a suspect in the 2017 death of a 1-year-old girl.
■ Keo’hse Sade Holman and Angel Miguel Nunez are suspects in the 2018 death of a 1-year-old boy.
■ Jon Michael Clay is the suspect in the death of a 1-year-old boy in 2018. (His charge on the county website is injury to a child, but Martin says Clay will be tried for capital murder.)
Currently, Martin believes there is one other case in the county that may result in a capital charge — if the suspect is ever caught.
“Capital cases are no longer strictly death penalty cases,” Martin said. “We have a case that if it’s ever solved, it’s a very good candidate for a death penalty case.
“To have a case where you can legitimately seek the death penalty, you need to have three things: a lock-down case, horrific facts and a defendant who has a history such that passes the threshold of future dangerous.”
The case Martin is referring to is the November 2017 shooting death of Darrence Kindle, in which a man attempting to rob the Dollar General at 1401 Kurth Drive killed Kindle, who was at the store after getting off work to buy cigarettes.
Martin said whether or not the death penalty would be sought in the case would depend on the danger the suspect poses, based on his history.
“The question you don’t know is what’s the background of the defendant for future dangers,” he said.
During his tenure as the county’s district attorney, Martin has not sought the death penalty in capital cases his office has prosecuted.
“That’s a lot to latch your county onto, it’s a long process and it’s getting harder and harder to get the death penalty,” he said. “You don’t see any of the larger counties seeking the death penalty like they used to.”
Woods was 17 at the time he was charged, and U.S. law prohibits the execution of adults under the age of 18. Although Woods was 21 when the jury found him guilty, Martin said in several interviews after Woods’ arrest that he didn’t intend to seek the death penalty due to Woods’ age.
It wasn’t the first time the offender’s age played a factor in the capital case.
“We actually had a jury trial where a young man caused the death of his girlfriend’s unborn twins,” said County Court at Law 2 Judge Clyde Herrington, who served as the district attorney for 23 years. “He was convicted of capital murder, but he was too young to get the death penalty.”
Angelina County currently has two inmates on death row, Harvey Earvin and David Lewis.
Earvin was convicted in the December 1976 robbery and slaying of Ertis Brock, 75, a Lufkin service station attendant. He was 18 at the time of the offense and was sentenced to death row at the age of 19 on Oct. 26, 1977. He is currently the second-longest serving inmate on death row.
Lewis was convicted in the November 1986 death of Myrtle Ruby in Lufkin after he broke into her home. He was 21 at the time of the offense and when he was sentenced to death row on April 15, 1987. Lewis is the state’s eighth-longest serving inmate on death row.
“Personally and philosophically I’m against capital punishment, partly for biblical reasons,” Anderson said. He represented Lewis in both of his trials; the first of which was overturned because three of the jurors’ voir dire documents were declared missing.
‘‘I don’t think we have the right to kill our fellow man. But the other reason is much more practical. In my experience these defendants are sociopaths, so they have no regard for life, and that includes their own life. You’re not going to get a sociopath to not kill someone because they’re not scared of death.”
During Lewis’ trials, Anderson sought to help his client avoid the death penalty and instead face a life sentence.
“These are very intense, high-stress cases,” Anderson said. “My idea is if the defendant is guilty, and they can certainly prove he’s guilty, my goal is not to change that, my goal is to make him not get the death penalty.
“People say, including my friends, ‘How can you be such a low-life lawyer to represent a capital murderer?’ I took an oath. It’s my constitutional duty. It doesn’t mean I like them or condone killing, but I have a legal obligation to defend them. ... The most I can hope to accomplish is to help them avoid the death penalty.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice keeps records of those who were previously on death row and died before execution or those removed from death row after having their sentence converted to life in prison.
Willie Mac Modden was one such offender from Angelina County. He was removed from death row in 2004 after the Supreme Court prohibited the execution of the mentally retarded.
Herrington said there was sufficient evidence that Modden was mentally retarded based on evidence the state had its disposal during appeals of the case.
Modden’s sentence was shifted to life in prison, where he died in 2006.
“I felt it was safer to do that than run the risk to fight the determination he was mentally retarded,” Herrington said. “If you lose that, and lose the death penalty, under the law he would have been eligible for parole. I feel Willie Mac Modden would have been dangerous should he ever get liberty.”
Herrington said Modden continued to exhibit violent behavior in prison; he once attacked a guard and used a razor blade imbedded in a toothbrush to slash another inmate’s throat.
Herrington said also Lewis received a hearing to determine his mental competency. He was found competent and has been on death row since.
No one convicted of a capital offense from Angelina County has ever been executed, state prison records, which date to 1982, show.
That’s not the case in other East Texas counties. Two Polk County inmates have been executed, while Nacogdoches, Trinity and Houston counties have had one each, Gregg County has had five and Smith County has had 13.
“You’re signing your county for multiple millions of dollars in expenses,” Martin said. “You have to be judicious about it. I’m extremely pro-death penalty but you still have to use judgment on that. ... I believe in the death penalty, but I believe there has to be some immediacy to it instead of decades of terminal appeals and writ.”
Offenders in capital cases are given numerous appeals whether they’re given a life sentence or death. Even after the sentencing, the offender is given a number of appeals, which the district attorney’s office must continue to participate in.
“A lot of people don’t realize how much the district attorney’s office does on people who are already sentenced,” Herrington said. “Because if they file a writ of habeas corpus or an appeal, you still have to work on those cases. It’s also a lot of work on the district judge in those cases.”
Herrington said once a jury returns a guilty verdict in a death penalty case, they must then answer questions regarding their beliefs about the convicted individual’s behavior, such as the likelihood of future offenses or violent behavior in prison.
The judge then assesses the appropriate punishment based on those answers, he said.
One Angelina County trial where the jury’s answers indicated the offender would not be a danger in prison was the case of Kimberly Saenz, a nurse who was found guilty of capital murder after it was determined she killed multiple people by pouring bleach into their dialysis machines.
“I think you could conclude within the confines of a penitentiary, a highly secured unit, she’s not likely to be a danger to other people,” Herrington said. “You’re less likely to get a reversal if you don’t get a death penalty. Those cases are scrutinized with a magnifying glass and probably should be.
“Her society is going to be the population of a penitentiary, not the general public. I think that may have been a factor in the jury’s decision, and I certainly have no argument with the jury’s decision in that case. ... Whether she got the death penalty or life without parole, both were fine with me.”
But the punishment hearing in a death penalty case doesn’t end a district judge’s involvement with that case, Herrington said. The judge must continue to oversee all proceedings and set an execution date if the penalty isn’t overturned after appeals are exhausted.
“It takes literally years before the case is appropriate to set an execution date,” Herrington said, adding that a capital trial costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Martin agreed.
“It never ends. It just keeps on going.”
