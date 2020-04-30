In a matter of 18 hours, 5,752 donations raised $2.1 million for 195 East Texas nonprofits on Tuesday during the fifth annual East Texas Giving Day.
There was $14,821 raised with 114 donors for the 10 Angelina County nonprofits who participated this year. Last year, the region brought in more than $1.3 million for 185 nonprofits, the event website said.
The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County provides services that improve animal welfare and supports homeless animals through the adoption program. They raised $5,833 through 26 donations, meeting the matching fund requirements.
“Yesterday was a historic day for East Texas Giving Day, and it was great to raise money and bring awareness for local nonprofits,” Kristy Bice, Winnie Berry's executive director, said.
“We have the best donors ever. Their support was overwhelming, and thanks to them the Humane Society of Angelina County can continue to provide daily care to the hundreds of dogs and cats that come through our doors each year.”
Junior Achievement of Angelina County is preparing young people to succeed in the global economy by teaching students how to manage money, the traits to be an entrepreneur and to operate in the workforce. They raised $4,449 through 29 donations.
The Angelina College Foundation helps develop financial resources and promotes public support for the college. They raised $2,086 through 22 donations.
"Since the Angelina College Foundation is a newly formed organization, this was our first time to participate in East Texas Giving Day,” Mary King, an Angelina College Foundation board member, said.
“We were so pleased with the outpouring of support we received. At this current time, many students have urgent needs and these funds will go directly into the Student Emergency Aid Fund to help them meet these needs and remain enrolled in school."
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas, which has locations in Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby and Trinity counties, enhances the safety of women, children and men by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services. They raised $615 through nine donations.
The Coalition is attempting to eliminate the use of harmful substances, they said on the ETX giving day website. They raised $494 through nine donations and met matching fund requirements.
Love In the Name of Christ is an organization that unites Christian churches to actively serve people in their community who are in need. They raised $463 through five donations.
The House of Compassion of Lufkin helps homeless individuals and families by providing clothing, hygiene items, shoes, diapers, blankets and more. They also provide shelter when it’s needed on an emergency basis. They raised $404 through five donations.
The Zavalla Area Ministry is a small organization that has focused on the needs of Zavalla residents. They raised $236 through three donations.
Jeepin for Jesus’ goal is to spread the love of Christ to the off-roading community. They provide free bibles and water and teach people about the teachings of Christ. They raised $147 through two donations.
Harold’s House, the East Texas Alliance for Children, attempts to lessen children’s suffering from the trauma of abuse. They raised $94 through four donations.
