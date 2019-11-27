The Salvation Army of Lufkin is in full swing for the holiday season after it kicked off its annual kettle campaign Tuesday morning.
This year’s kick-off event was held at the Brookshire Brothers on West Frank Avenue. Mayor Bob Brown proclaimed the launch of the campaign as managers from Brookshire Brothers and Coca-Cola gathered to celebrate alongside local Salvation Army Capts. Cavon and Jenifer Phillips, and Salvation Army board members and dignitaries.
Each year, volunteers can be found around town ringing bells with a red kettle in tow to help raise funds for the local Salvation Army chapter.
“All the money that is raised from our Red Kettle campaign stays here locally so we can help people with food, financial assistance,” said Cavon Phillips. “We send kids to camp who are part of our social services program.
“We ask for the community to get involved in two ways. You can walk by a kettle and please give. The other way is to volunteer. Volunteer with their family, any group that they’re with.”
The kettle campaign isn’t the only one the Salvation Army has active through the holiday season; on Saturday the annual Angel Tree Kick Off was held at the Lufkin Mall. Breakfast was provided to people with the help of Chick-fil-A. Santa was there as well to take pictures and lend a hand.
The Angel Tree campaign is made to help give gifts to children in families in need.
“We want to be able to supply toys to the kids so the parents can pay for the needs of their family,” Cavon Phillips said. “We’ll take care of the gifts for the kids. We do ask for the community to come alongside us and help us get gifts for these kids.”
The Salvation Army also kicked off its food drive earlier this month, with barrels to collect foods located at several locations in the county, including:
■ Southland Federal Credit Union, 2601 S. John Redditt Drive.
■ Hudson Peavy Primary School, 6920 state Highway 94.
■ Hudson Bonner Elementary School, 536 FM 3258.
■ BankcorpSouth, 2918 Brentwood Drive.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 600 S. First St.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 1901 Tulane Drive.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 1873 W. Frank Ave.
Those who are interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign can visit registertoring.com.
